Analysis Of The Role Of Coal And Natural Gas In New Zealand’s Electricity Supply

In light of the current concerns around the potential shortfall of New Zealand’s electricity supply, Minerals West Coast manager Patrick Phelps is re-sharing his analysis of the role of coal and gas in our country’s generation.

This analysis was conducted in 2021, amidst the Labour government’s oil and gas ban, when Phelps warned, “A move to entirely do away with fossil fuel-based generation would likely be both far less practical and much more costly than many New Zealanders realise.”

https://coal.org.nz/electricity-coal/

“Time has shown this analysis to have been on point, and while it’s likely over time the trend of renewables accounting for an ever greater share of electricity generation (which has been the case in recent decades), the need for ongoing capacity and supply of fossil fuels such as coal and gas cannot be overstated”, says Phelps.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

