Gulf Harbour Homicide: Work To Identify Victim Remains Ongoing

Police investigating the discovery of a woman in pyjamas in Gulf Harbour in March are continuing to appeal to the public for help.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says the investigation team have been working tirelessly in the almost two months since the homicide investigation was launched and we would like to again thank those in the community who have come forward with information since our initial appeal. “We have now had more than 120 calls to both our dedicated number and through to the 105 service providing Police with information to assist us in our investigation.”

A Black Notice was issued through Interpol last month and Police have received information in regards to this.

“While we cannot go into the specifics, Interpol continues to receive information from a myriad of countries, the most recent being from Canada earlier this month,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Police are continuing to work closely with Interpol in regards to this investigation.”

We are also continuing to work with our Ethnic Liaison Officers within Police.

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says despite the continued work from the team to date, we are still urging the community to get in touch with Police if they have any information which may assist. “I am proud of the efforts of the team over the last eight weeks on what is a complex and challenging investigation and we are committed to bringing justice to our victim.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says this work will continue.

“Our dedicated team are still working to understand the who, where, and why of this investigation, but we do need your help.

“As such, we are again asking those in the community to consider the people they have dealt with in the past and think about if there is anyone you have concerns for.

“Is there a neighbour you haven’t seen for a while? A tenant who hasn’t paid rent in this time? Or just someone in your community you are worried about, or who matches the description we have provided.

“If you do have information, please do not hesitate to report it to Police.”

Police releasing further information on the victim Acting Detective Inspector Williams says Police can today release some further details about the woman located in her pyjamas. “Police are working with a number of experts including a forensic odontologist, forensic anthropologists, the pathologist, and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

“These, alongside genealogy testing for unidentified deceased persons, have outlined that it is highly likely the woman is of Chinese decent,” he says.

“We have also received advice she was likely aged between her early thirties to early fifties.

“During the post mortem, it was also identified that she was of very slight build and that, at some stage of her life, she had her gallbladder removed.” Acting Detective Inspector Williams hopes that with releasing some of these further details we will be able to jog someone’s memory or have them consider coming forward.

The public can contact us on 0800 755 021 to speak directly to the investigation team. You can also provide information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 240312/9837. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Police will continue to provide further proactive updates as our investigation allows.

© Scoop Media

