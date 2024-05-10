Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roading Subcontractor Pleads Guilty To Corruption Charges

Friday, 10 May 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

A roading subcontractor charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has pleaded guilty to corruptly giving gifts to an agent totaling $626k to secure contracts.

Frederick Pou is one of three subcontractors charged with allegedly paying bribes in exchange for being awarded road maintenance work by former Broadspectrum roading contract manager Jason Koroheke. Mr Koroheke and former maintenance manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu) were also charged in relation to the scheme. Charges against a fourth subcontractor have been withdrawn.

SFO Director Karen Chang says, “The latest guilty plea is another important step in this prosecution and our ongoing efforts to tackle complex fraud and corruption.”

The subcontractors are alleged to have submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which were authorised by Mr Koroheke. Once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they are alleged to have used this money to provide gifts to Mr Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services. In this way, Mr Koroheke is alleged to have benefitted by more than $1 million.

Mr Koroheke has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A Judge Alone Trial is scheduled to commence on 1 July 2024.

Mr Hossu, who worked with Mr Koroheke, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. He made a reparation payment of $90,000 which was considered when he was sentenced in June 2023 to 11 months’ home detention.

Richard Motilal of Engineering & Aviation Supplies pleaded guilty in February 2023 to three charges of corruptly giving gifts to an agent. He was sentenced in August 2023 to nine months’ home detention and to make a reparation payment of $25,000.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A third subcontractor, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty in February 2024 to two charges of corruptly giving gifts to an agent and one charge of obtaining by deception. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 2024. Ongoing name suppression will also be determined at this hearing.

Mr Pou’s sentencing has been scheduled for Monday 30 September 2024 in Auckland District Court.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 