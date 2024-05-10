Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Canterbury Awards Of Excellence

Friday, 10 May 2024, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Canterbury Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Stu Bryce, SLSNZ Southern Regional Manager, said, “Congratulations to all the Canterbury finalists. It’s been a busy season and I couldn’t be prouder of the clubs who have kept watch over beachgoers and their communities.

“Looking back on the 2023/2024 season, our Canterbury Surf Life Saving clubs noticed some interesting trends, likely brought on by the fine weather we enjoyed. It seemed people were venturing out to beach spots farther away and soaking up the sun for longer stretches. This did put a bit of extra pressure on our surf lifeguards, with demand shooting up. But, despite this, it was a fantastic season as thousands of people enjoyed our beautiful southern coastline.”

The Canterbury Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the South Island, including Nelson, Rārangi, Buller, Kōtuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner, and Taylors Mistake.

Bryce said, “It should be a great night of celebration, bringing together all areas of the Surf Life Saving movement. Whether it’s our fearless surf lifeguards, hardworking administrators and educators, or our talented athletes. We want to acknowledge and thank them all for the mahi they’ve done.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

During the 2023/2024 season, Canterbury surf lifeguards spent over 25,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 70 people, performed over 140 first aids, and carried out over 4,300 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 18 May 2024 at 6pm at the Turanga Library in Christchurch.

Full list of finalists:

DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year

Matt GoodwinNorth Beach
Eddie FoskettWaimairi
Thomas McIntyreSpencer Park
Andy CullenNew Brighton
Ian RaeTaylors Mistake
Ben IslesSumner
Amy PhillipWaikuku Beach

DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year

Jeremy JohnWaimairi
Corby AllisonNew Brighton
Markus JorgensenSouth Brighton
Lucy RyanSpencer Park
Callum GardTaylors Mistake
Ariana McGeeNelson
Jett CouttsSumner
Geraint CampbellWaikuku Beach

DHL Patrol Support of the Year

Andrea HaleNorth Beach
Hamish SmithTaylors Mistake
Fiona ProudfootSumner
Peter DrakeWaikuku Beach

bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year

Gina EccersallTaylors Mistake
Tom DenmanSumner
Aaron HarrisWaikuku Beach

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year

Gary Van LeeuwanWaimairi
Dean Le WarneNorth Beach
Daryl PoulsenSpencer Park
Mathieu ReidSouth Brighton
Rachel HorsburghTaylors Mistake
Nick HornblowSumner
Calum MackayWaikuku Beach

bp Rescue of the Year

Nelson
Sumner
New Brighton
Waikuku Beach

Coach of the Year

Boetie KoekemoerWaikuku Beach
Callum JefferyNorth Beach
Steven DrabbleSouth Brighton
Ben KeysWaimairi
Dean IsherwoodNew Brighton
Blaise ChamberlainTaylors Mistake
Dylan Neal-HillSpencer Park
Lucy JohnsonSumner

Surf Sports Official of the Year

David PriceNorth Beach
Andrea SummerfieldWaikuku Beach
Lance CleeveWaimairi
Tesimale Ah KuoiSouth Brighton
Aimee PalmerSpencer Park
Scott BowieSumner

Surf Sportsperson of the Year

Hugo WrathallWaimairi
Izzy McConeNorth Beach
Morgan FosterSouth Brighton
Chloe Ah KuoiSouth Brighton
Taylor ChamberlainTaylors Mistake
Lucy StroudTaylors Mistake
Stella CrossanSpencer Park
Tommy McIntyreSpencer Park
Alex GibsonSumner
Emily SeippSumner

Surf Sports Team of the Year

South Brighton U17 Male Ski Relay TeamSouth Brighton
New Brighton Female Boat CrewNew Brighton
Taylors U19 GirlsTaylors Mistake
Spencer Park FemaleSpencer Park
Sumner Male TeamSumner

Event Safety Contribution of the Year

Tim HarrisNorth Beach
Tommy McIntyreSpencer Park
Ana SchraaNorth Beach
Dean Le WarneNorth Beach
Oscar CoxSpencer Park
Riley StewartSpencer Park
Zeke De GouwSpencer Park

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year

Maia SmithWaimairi
Riki FaheyNorth Beach
Kirsty CullenNew Brighton
Ewan BaronTaylors Mistake
Amy WillcoxSpencer Park
Ben QuaneSumner
Julie JorgensenSouth Brighton

Instructor of the Year

Carl BangmaNorth Beach
Aogan McGuinnessWaimairi
Daniel TuckerSouth Brighton
Ian RaeTaylors Mistake
Zeke De GouwSpencer Park
Per TonasciaSumner
Andrew McFarlaneWaikuku Beach

Examiner of the Year

Aogan McGuinnessWaimairi
Linda PoulsenSpencer Park
Mike SmithTaylors Mistake
Harry TaylorSumner

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year

Gary Van LeeuwanWaimairi
Olivia GainsfordNorth Beach
Linda PoulsenSpencer Park
Luke JohnstonSouth Brighton
Lachlan HillNew Brighton
Craig GoldsmithTaylors Mistake
Per TonasciaSumner
Duncan CampbellWaikuku Beach

Innovation Award

Sumner SLSCSumner

Sports Team of the Year – Large Craft

North Beach Female IRB TeamNorth Beach
Waimairi Open Male Canoe TeamWaimairi
Spencer Park Female IRB TeamSpencer Park
Sumner Female IRB TeamSumner
New Brighton Female Boat CrewNew Brighton

Junior Surf Coach of the Year

Joshua PowerWaikuku Beach
Josh EdmondsWaimairi
Dylan Neil-HillSouth Brighton
Jeannie MilneTaylors Mistake
Huntley QuinnSumner
Monty HodgeSouth Brighton

Top Rookie Award

Toby Ryder-FoskettWaimairi
Ryan GoodwinNorth Beach
Gus McPhersonSpencer Park
Holly BryceSumner
Phoebe TrevellaNew Brighton
Chloe IrelandWaikuku Beach

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 