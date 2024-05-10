SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Canterbury Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s
(SLSNZ) Canterbury Awards of Excellence have been
announced.
These awards not only acknowledge the
incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards
to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have
educated others, managed administration, and participated in
lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.
Stu
Bryce, SLSNZ Southern Regional Manager, said,
“Congratulations to all the Canterbury finalists. It’s
been a busy season and I couldn’t be prouder of the clubs
who have kept watch over beachgoers and their
communities.
“Looking back on the
2023/2024 season, our Canterbury Surf Life Saving clubs
noticed some interesting trends, likely brought on by the
fine weather we enjoyed. It seemed people were venturing out
to beach spots farther away and soaking up the sun for
longer stretches. This did put a bit of extra pressure on
our surf lifeguards, with demand shooting up. But, despite
this, it was a fantastic season as thousands of people
enjoyed our beautiful southern
coastline.”
The Canterbury Awards of
Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from
across the South Island, including Nelson, Rārangi, Buller,
Kōtuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach,
New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner, and Taylors
Mistake.
Bryce said, “It should be a great night of
celebration, bringing together all areas of the Surf Life
Saving movement. Whether it’s our fearless surf
lifeguards, hardworking administrators and educators, or our
talented athletes. We want to acknowledge and thank them all
for the mahi they’ve done.”
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
During the 2023/2024
season, Canterbury surf lifeguards spent over 25,000 hours
on patrol, rescued over 70 people, performed over 140 first
aids, and carried out over 4,300 preventative
actions.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place
on Saturday, 18 May 2024 at 6pm at the Turanga Library in
Christchurch.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!