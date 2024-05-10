SLSNZ Announces Finalists For The Canterbury Awards Of Excellence

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Canterbury Awards of Excellence have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the incredible skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Stu Bryce, SLSNZ Southern Regional Manager, said, “Congratulations to all the Canterbury finalists. It’s been a busy season and I couldn’t be prouder of the clubs who have kept watch over beachgoers and their communities.

“Looking back on the 2023/2024 season, our Canterbury Surf Life Saving clubs noticed some interesting trends, likely brought on by the fine weather we enjoyed. It seemed people were venturing out to beach spots farther away and soaking up the sun for longer stretches. This did put a bit of extra pressure on our surf lifeguards, with demand shooting up. But, despite this, it was a fantastic season as thousands of people enjoyed our beautiful southern coastline.”

The Canterbury Awards of Excellence will bring together Surf Life Saving clubs from across the South Island, including Nelson, Rārangi, Buller, Kōtuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner, and Taylors Mistake.

Bryce said, “It should be a great night of celebration, bringing together all areas of the Surf Life Saving movement. Whether it’s our fearless surf lifeguards, hardworking administrators and educators, or our talented athletes. We want to acknowledge and thank them all for the mahi they’ve done.”

During the 2023/2024 season, Canterbury surf lifeguards spent over 25,000 hours on patrol, rescued over 70 people, performed over 140 first aids, and carried out over 4,300 preventative actions.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 18 May 2024 at 6pm at the Turanga Library in Christchurch.

Full list of finalists:

DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year

Matt Goodwin North Beach Eddie Foskett Waimairi Thomas McIntyre Spencer Park Andy Cullen New Brighton Ian Rae Taylors Mistake Ben Isles Sumner Amy Phillip Waikuku Beach

DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year

Jeremy John Waimairi Corby Allison New Brighton Markus Jorgensen South Brighton Lucy Ryan Spencer Park Callum Gard Taylors Mistake Ariana McGee Nelson Jett Coutts Sumner Geraint Campbell Waikuku Beach

DHL Patrol Support of the Year

Andrea Hale North Beach Hamish Smith Taylors Mistake Fiona Proudfoot Sumner Peter Drake Waikuku Beach

bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year

Gina Eccersall Taylors Mistake Tom Denman Sumner Aaron Harris Waikuku Beach

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year

Gary Van Leeuwan Waimairi Dean Le Warne North Beach Daryl Poulsen Spencer Park Mathieu Reid South Brighton Rachel Horsburgh Taylors Mistake Nick Hornblow Sumner Calum Mackay Waikuku Beach

bp Rescue of the Year

Nelson Sumner New Brighton Waikuku Beach

Coach of the Year

Boetie Koekemoer Waikuku Beach Callum Jeffery North Beach Steven Drabble South Brighton Ben Keys Waimairi Dean Isherwood New Brighton Blaise Chamberlain Taylors Mistake Dylan Neal-Hill Spencer Park Lucy Johnson Sumner

Surf Sports Official of the Year

David Price North Beach Andrea Summerfield Waikuku Beach Lance Cleeve Waimairi Tesimale Ah Kuoi South Brighton Aimee Palmer Spencer Park Scott Bowie Sumner

Surf Sportsperson of the Year

Hugo Wrathall Waimairi Izzy McCone North Beach Morgan Foster South Brighton Chloe Ah Kuoi South Brighton Taylor Chamberlain Taylors Mistake Lucy Stroud Taylors Mistake Stella Crossan Spencer Park Tommy McIntyre Spencer Park Alex Gibson Sumner Emily Seipp Sumner

Surf Sports Team of the Year

South Brighton U17 Male Ski Relay Team South Brighton New Brighton Female Boat Crew New Brighton Taylors U19 Girls Taylors Mistake Spencer Park Female Spencer Park Sumner Male Team Sumner

Event Safety Contribution of the Year

Tim Harris North Beach Tommy McIntyre Spencer Park Ana Schraa North Beach Dean Le Warne North Beach Oscar Cox Spencer Park Riley Stewart Spencer Park Zeke De Gouw Spencer Park

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year

Maia Smith Waimairi Riki Fahey North Beach Kirsty Cullen New Brighton Ewan Baron Taylors Mistake Amy Willcox Spencer Park Ben Quane Sumner Julie Jorgensen South Brighton

Instructor of the Year

Carl Bangma North Beach Aogan McGuinness Waimairi Daniel Tucker South Brighton Ian Rae Taylors Mistake Zeke De Gouw Spencer Park Per Tonascia Sumner Andrew McFarlane Waikuku Beach

Examiner of the Year

Aogan McGuinness Waimairi Linda Poulsen Spencer Park Mike Smith Taylors Mistake Harry Taylor Sumner

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of the Year

Gary Van Leeuwan Waimairi Olivia Gainsford North Beach Linda Poulsen Spencer Park Luke Johnston South Brighton Lachlan Hill New Brighton Craig Goldsmith Taylors Mistake Per Tonascia Sumner Duncan Campbell Waikuku Beach

Innovation Award

Sumner SLSC Sumner

Sports Team of the Year – Large Craft

North Beach Female IRB Team North Beach Waimairi Open Male Canoe Team Waimairi Spencer Park Female IRB Team Spencer Park Sumner Female IRB Team Sumner New Brighton Female Boat Crew New Brighton

Junior Surf Coach of the Year

Joshua Power Waikuku Beach Josh Edmonds Waimairi Dylan Neil-Hill South Brighton Jeannie Milne Taylors Mistake Huntley Quinn Sumner Monty Hodge South Brighton

Top Rookie Award

Toby Ryder-Foskett Waimairi Ryan Goodwin North Beach Gus McPherson Spencer Park Holly Bryce Sumner Phoebe Trevella New Brighton Chloe Ireland Waikuku Beach

