Have You Seen Vallen Chapman?

Friday, 10 May 2024, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Operation Dusk investigation team making enquiries into a number of aggravated robberies in Tāmaki Makaurau are seeking the whereabouts of Vallen Chapman.

The 18-year-old Auckland man is sought in relation to an incident in Newmarket on Friday 12 April.

It's understood Chapman is evading Police and we are now asking for assistance from the community to assist us with locating him. 

Anyone who sees him should call Police on 111 as soon as possible.

Anyone with general information on Chapman’s whereabouts can also contact Police via the 105 phone service quoting file number 240508/0373.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

