Pause In Wapiti Legal Action A Win For Fiordland

The Game Animal Council welcomes the agreement between Forest & Bird and the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation to pause legal proceedings over the management of wapiti deer in Fiordland National Park.

“Notification that the parties have asked the High Court to adjourn legal proceedings is really positive news for hunters and all those interested in the conservation of Fiordland National Park,” says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

“The Game Animal Council looks forward to working with the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, the Department of Conservation and other stakeholders to advance work on a Herd of Special Interest for wapiti in Fiordland.”

“A Herd of Special Interest for wapiti would provide the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation with the long-term certainty to continue and, where possible, expand their deer management, predator control and other conservation efforts,” says Gale.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working towards the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

