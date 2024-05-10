Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Person Dies Following Crash In Remuera

Friday, 10 May 2024, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A roadworker who was injured in a crash in Remuera on Wednesday night has died in Auckland Hospital this afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 10.18pm on Victoria Avenue.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition following the crash that involved a truck and has subsequently died from his injuries.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remains under investigation.

An examination of the truck involved in the incident will form part of these ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who may have further information to assist our enquiries can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 240505/8159.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

