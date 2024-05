Marlborough Police Appeal For Information After SH 6 Crash

Friday, 10 May 2024 - 8:30pm | Tasman

Emergency services were notified of the crash between Douslins Gully Road and Twidles Road, at around 6.30am.

The two cars were a white Toyota Corolla hatchback and a grey Nissan Bluebird Saloon.

One person was taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 and quote file number 240510/7740.

