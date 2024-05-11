Name Release – Body Located, Titahi Bay

Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn:

Police can now release the name of the person whose remains were discovered in Titahi Bay on Wednesday 31 January 2024.

She was Patricia Theresa Burt, who went missing on 4 April 1988.

After a DNA confirmation from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, Police can confirm the identity of the remains. There is no evidence to suggest that the death is suspicious.

Police are happy to have found solace for Patricia’s family and we would like to extend our condolences to them.

The family are being provided with support during this difficult time.

Police were called to the Whitireia Park walkway around 10.50am on Wednesday 31 January after a member of the public found what they believed to be human remains.

We are proud of our staff who have spent months of hard work and dedication working on this matter.

The coroner has been notified and the body will be returned to the family in due course.

