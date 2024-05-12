One In Custody After Fleeing Incident In Masterton

Make and model similar to the front-end loader in the fleeing driver incident, Masterton

Police have taken one person into custody, following a fleeing driver incident in Masterton involving an 18-tonne front-end loader last night.

Just before 1am on Sunday morning, Police received a call of a front loader driving around the streets of Masterton.

Wairarapa Area Commander Richard Wilson said a Police unit signalled for the front-end loader on the road to stop.

The loader has failed to stop for Police and eventually drove erratically through a fence into the Masterton Showgrounds.

Richard said given the size and power of the industrial front-end loader, it made for a potentially dangerous situation for the public and Police and put all Masterton residents’ properties at risk.

Thankfully, no one was injured during this reckless act, and we are pleased Wairarapa Police were able to ensure everyone’s safety quickly after sighting the loader.

In general, Police would like to remind anyone who owns large industrial machinery to take all steps to ensure these vehicles can’t be easily stolen. For example, installing kill switches, having the machinery kept in secure compounds, and removing the keys when not in use.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene, two others are outstanding. Charges are being considered.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the matter.

