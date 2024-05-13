Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Transpower Restores Electricity Transmission Circuits After Solar Storm Subsides

Monday, 13 May 2024, 7:52 am
Press Release: Transpower

The G5 geomagnetic storm affecting Earth has now subsided to the extent Transpower has been able to restore all electricity transmission circuits to service.

Transpower had switched off some circuits across the country on Saturday as a precaution to prevent damage to equipment as a result of the solar storm.

There was no impact on New Zealand’s electricity supply.

Transpower thanked Professor Craig Rodger from Otago University for his expertise and advice. Transpower has been working with Professor Rodger on developing protocols for dealing with space weather for many years. His input has been invaluable in developing the procedures implemented to protect the grid during this event.

Although there was no impact on electricity supply, Transpower said the event is a good reminder to New Zealanders that they should be prepared for a natural disaster or other major event that could interrupt their power supply and damage other infrastructure.

New Zealanders should familiarise themselves with civil defence advice and have plans in place if they were to be without electricity for several days.

