Fatal Crash, Mangōnui

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Mangōnui last night.

At about 10.06pm, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch on State Highway 10, just south of Mangōnui.

Sadly, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation is now underway into what has occurred.

Our thoughts are with the person’s whānau and friends, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time.

