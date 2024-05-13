Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pāpāmoa East Interchange Lane Closures During Construction

Monday, 13 May 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The new Pāpāmoa East Interchange is progressing into its main construction phase. Work alongside SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road, just west of the Kaituna River bridge, is planned to start today.

To enable construction while keeping both drivers and construction crew safe, traffic on SH2 will be reduced to single lanes in both directions and a lower speed limit will apply. This means that:

  • From today until the end of construction, eastbound traffic to Rotorua/Whakatāne will go down to one lane, with a reduced 70km/h speed limit through the 2km site.
  • To set up the lane closure, both eastbound lanes will be closed over three nights. From Monday, 13 May to Wednesday, 15 May, between 8pm and 5am, traffic heading east to Whakatāne, will be diverted via the Te Puke Highway.
  • From Monday, 10 June 2024, the westbound, Tauranga direction will also be reduced to one lane and a 70km/h speed limit.

Digital signs on the SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will provide drivers a heads up on any traffic changes.

We thank people for their patience while this important work is underway.

For more information about the Pāpāmoa East Interchange and construction, visit

letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pei

