Prices For Food And International Airfares Increased In April

Monthly food prices rose 0.6 percent in April 2024 compared with March 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

International airfares rose 7.2 percent in the same month.

First monthly rise in food prices in three months

The largest contributing group to the monthly rise was grocery food, driven by higher prices for potato crisps, chocolate blocks, and olive oil.

The fruit and vegetables group slightly offset the increase, with cheaper prices for kiwifruit, broccoli, and mandarins.

“Stocking up with fruit and vegetables became cheaper for the third consecutive month,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

