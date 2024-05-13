Man Arrested And Firearm Seized, Gore

Gore Police have arrested a man allegedly in possession of a firearm in the Gore area.

A patched Mongrel Mob member was reported to be carrying a firearm and Police responded swiftly to take them into custody.

A firearm and ammunition have been recovered following our officers’ efforts to locate and arrest the offender without incident.

“Police are committing to preventing potential harm in our community and will act fast to ensure the community is safe,” says Area Response Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Mike Ungerer.

“As a result, we have one less firearm in the hands of someone who has no business having one.”

The 31-year-old is due to appear in Gore District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

