Library Card Competition Launched To Replace Rocket

Monday, 13 May 2024, 11:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Libraries are looking for a new design for the Children’s Membership Card which currently features a rocket ship.

Marlborough District Libraries are looking for a new design for the Children’s Membership Card which currently features a rocket ship. (photo supplied)

A competition to design the next children’s library card has now been ‘launched’ and is open to all primary and intermediate children aged 5 to 13 years.

“After more than 10 years, it’s time for our beloved rocket to blast off on a new adventure and that means we need a new design for our children’s membership card,” Libraries Manager Glenn Webster said. “Who better to help us create a new design than the children who will use it. We are excited to see what our rangatahi come up with.”

Completed entries must be received by Marlborough Library (Blenheim) or Picton Library by 5pm on Tuesday 4 June. Designs can be created as an art project in class but a parent/guardian needs to complete the consent form for the entry to be valid. The judges will include a representative from Council, Marlborough District Libraries and the Marlborough Art Gallery.

Entry forms are available at both Marlborough Library (Blenheim) at Te Kahu o Waipuna and Picton Library and Service Centre or download here: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

