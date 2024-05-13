Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buzz Kill: Police Make Arrest In East Tāmaki

Monday, 13 May 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A patched Killer Beez member attempting to avoid a Police checkpoint was arrested and his vehicle impounded last night.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Police were conducting a routine checkpoint on Highbrook Drive at about 6.50pm when they noticed a vehicle turning around to avoid passing through.

“As Police patrols drove towards the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, the driver has accelerated away.

“The vehicle was driven erratically and at times using the wrong side of the road with its headlights off.”

Inspector Cook says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations as the vehicle continued travelling down residential streets and into a driveway on La Trobe Street, Pakuranga.

“The driver has fled from the vehicle and was quickly located on the street by officers and taken into custody without further incident.

“As a result, this gang member will face court and has had his vehicle impounded for six months.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 16 May charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, possession of cannabis and driving while forbidden.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 