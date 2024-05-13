Buzz Kill: Police Make Arrest In East Tāmaki

A patched Killer Beez member attempting to avoid a Police checkpoint was arrested and his vehicle impounded last night.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Police were conducting a routine checkpoint on Highbrook Drive at about 6.50pm when they noticed a vehicle turning around to avoid passing through.

“As Police patrols drove towards the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, the driver has accelerated away.

“The vehicle was driven erratically and at times using the wrong side of the road with its headlights off.”

Inspector Cook says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations as the vehicle continued travelling down residential streets and into a driveway on La Trobe Street, Pakuranga.

“The driver has fled from the vehicle and was quickly located on the street by officers and taken into custody without further incident.

“As a result, this gang member will face court and has had his vehicle impounded for six months.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 16 May charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, possession of cannabis and driving while forbidden.

