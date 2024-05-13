Pair Face Court Following Church Burglary

Two people will face the powers that be following an ongoing Police investigation into a burglary at a church in Papakura in March.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South CIB, says the United Church of Tonga was broken into overnight on 13 March and several items taken, including a number of guitars, speakers and more than 30kgs of kava.

“At around midnight Police received a report of some loud banging followed by two men seen outside the Oshannessey Street property.

“Police attended and checked out the outside of the property and could not find anything amiss, however the following day the victim noted the downstairs area had been broken into.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says extensive CCTV and other enquiries were made by the team to the identity the two males allegedly involved.

“As a result, two search warrants were executed in the Papakura area and most of the stolen property recovered and returned to the church.

“This is a great result for our staff and our community.”

“It is awesome to be able return items of great importance to an outfit such as a Church that had been stolen.”

Two 31-year-old men charged with burglary will appear in Papakura and Manukau District Courts later this month.

