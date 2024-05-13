Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pair Face Court Following Church Burglary

Monday, 13 May 2024, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people will face the powers that be following an ongoing Police investigation into a burglary at a church in Papakura in March.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South CIB, says the United Church of Tonga was broken into overnight on 13 March and several items taken, including a number of guitars, speakers and more than 30kgs of kava.

“At around midnight Police received a report of some loud banging followed by two men seen outside the Oshannessey Street property.

“Police attended and checked out the outside of the property and could not find anything amiss, however the following day the victim noted the downstairs area had been broken into.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says extensive CCTV and other enquiries were made by the team to the identity the two males allegedly involved.

“As a result, two search warrants were executed in the Papakura area and most of the stolen property recovered and returned to the church.

“This is a great result for our staff and our community.”

“It is awesome to be able return items of great importance to an outfit such as a Church that had been stolen.”

Two 31-year-old men charged with burglary will appear in Papakura and Manukau District Courts later this month.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 