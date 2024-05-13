Police Monitoring Proceedings For Hone Kay-Selwyn Funeral

A Police operation is underway today surrounding funeral proceedings for Hone Kay-Selwyn.

In recent days Police have been closely monitoring the movements of Kay-Selwyn’s body across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Today, his body is expected to travel from the Ōtara area to the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Police are deploying a number of resources to monitor proceedings today, including around the route and at the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

The operation on the ground today will be supported by the Air Support Unit and there will be a checkpoint established at the cemetery.

Our expectations set in place around acceptable behaviour in recent days have not changed, and we continue to make this point clear.

For the public, we expect there to be movements of gang members in parts of the city today around the funeral taking place.

Anyone concerned about any activity or behaviour they are seeing should report this to Police so that appropriate action can be taken.

We continue to advise people that if the incident is happening now, please call 111.

For any other matters, these can be reported by calling 105 or through making a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

