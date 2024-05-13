Lincoln Retirement Village Granted Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct and operate a retirement village at 1506 Springs Road, Lincoln, Canterbury.

Arvida Group Limited has applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves constructing 200 independent-living residential units, 36 assisted-living suites and other facilities for residents.

The decision comes 84 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

