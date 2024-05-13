Fatal House Fire, Hillpark

Police can confirm two people have died following a house fire in Hillpark this morning

Emergency services were called to the Freshney Place property at around 6.55am following reports of the house on fire.

Despite efforts from first responders, one person received critical injuries, and sadly died at the scene.

A second person was also located deceased at the scene.

A third person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

An investigation is now underway, and as part of this Police will work with fire investigators around the cause of the fire.

Police and Fire and Emergency will remain at the property while a scene examination is conducted.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

