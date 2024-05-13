First Of Long Term Plan Hearings Hosted At A Marae, A First For Regional Council

A successful day is how Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Chair has described the first day of Long Term Plan hearings held at Huria Marae last week.

Last Friday was the first time Toi Moana had held Long Term Plan hearings on a Marae. Councillors heard from individuals and groups who travelled from across the region including Iwi, Tauranga City Council Commissioners and the Tauranga Business Chamber.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder said the uptake was overwhelmingly positive and showed democracy in action.

“It was great to be able to begin the Hearings at Huria Marae, and we received positive feedback from attendees who felt supported and comfortable to present their submissions,” said Chair Leeder.

“As a Councillor, Hearings enable us to listen to the points raised by the submitters and take into consideration the concerns, matters and issues being raised to help with our decision making.”

Hearings continue across the region this week in Whakatāne, Rotorua and Tauranga. The Hearings will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the Regional Council’s YouTube page.

Tuesday 14 May 9.30am, 5 Quay Street, Whakatāne

Wednesday 15 May 9.30am, 1061 Haupapa Street, Rotorua

Thursday 16 May 9.30am, Regional House Chambers, 1 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga

Public consultation ran from March 8 to April 9 with key topics centred around regional parks, funding public transport, and whether to enable the sale of some Port of Tauranga shares.

Public deliberations will be held on May 28 and 29 at Regional House in Tauranga and will be livestreamed. Regional Council will consider the information shared and gained at these hearings before adopting the final Long Term Plan at the end of June, 2024. The adopted Long Term Plan will cover the period 2024 – 2034 and will officially start on 1 July this year.

