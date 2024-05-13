Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Violent Offender Arrested, Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 13 May 2024, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Yesterday afternoon, Sunday 12 May, Hawke’s Bay Police arrested a violent offender who had fled an earlier incident where a woman had been assaulted and a firearm presented, at a Counties Manukau address.

Hawke’s Bay Police received information that the man, a patched member of Black Power, was travelling through the area. At 4.40pm the vehicle was stopped by Police in Eskdale, near the intersection of State Highway 5 and State Highway 2.

The man was located hiding in the back of the vehicle and was arrested. A firearm was located in the vehicle and was seized. The other occupants of the vehicle were compliant and no issues were reported.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody due to reappear in the Hastings District Court Tuesday 14 May. He is facing charges of assault, convening a protection order and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

