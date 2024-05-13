Police Appealing For Information Following Concerning Vehicle Theft

Police investigating the concerning theft of a vehicle in Waitara over the weekend are seeking information.

The vehicle stolen had a baby inside which was since located and is safe.

Around 12:10pm on Friday 10 May, Police responded to reports that a vehicle had been stolen from outside a Waitara store.

Allegedly the man stole the vehicle with a baby in the backseat, just after the victim exited the vehicle.

The baby was left on a grass verge near the corner of Queen and Cameron Street, luckily uninjured.

At around 6am this morning, Monday 13 May, the vehicle was located abandoned on the corner of Henui and Mclean Streets, after the vehicle was driven all over Taranaki in the weekend.

An associate was taken into custody with the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing to locate the man involved.

If you saw the silver 2014 Peugeot 508 station wagon, or have any information that may assist in our investigation and locating the man involved please contact Police on 105 or online via 105 Police Non-Emergency | New Zealand Police using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number: 240510/8076.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

