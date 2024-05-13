Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Transport Not Surprised By Extended Brynderwyns Closure

Monday, 13 May 2024, 8:03 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers Association

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s announcement today that State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills will remain closed until the end of June is not a surprise following two significant slips late last month says National Road Carriers Association CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

He said road transport operators will continue to utilise the diversion routes that add between 60 to 140 kilometres to their journey. Increased costs caused by the diversions are being passed through to customers.

NZTA said State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyns had been on track to reopen on 13 May until the slips occurred. Now up to 55,000 cubic metres of earth will be excavated to stabilise the site where the two slips occurred at Kauri Tree Corner.

“This delay is another reminder of the urgency needed to replace this vulnerable section of State Highway 1,” said Tighe-Umbers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 