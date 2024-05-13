Road Transport Not Surprised By Extended Brynderwyns Closure

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s announcement today that State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills will remain closed until the end of June is not a surprise following two significant slips late last month says National Road Carriers Association CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

He said road transport operators will continue to utilise the diversion routes that add between 60 to 140 kilometres to their journey. Increased costs caused by the diversions are being passed through to customers.

NZTA said State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyns had been on track to reopen on 13 May until the slips occurred. Now up to 55,000 cubic metres of earth will be excavated to stabilise the site where the two slips occurred at Kauri Tree Corner.

“This delay is another reminder of the urgency needed to replace this vulnerable section of State Highway 1,” said Tighe-Umbers.

