Arrests Made As Part Of Police Operation Monitoring Funeral Proceedings

Four arrests were made as part of a Police operation in Counties Manukau today.

Police have been monitoring movements and proceedings surrounding the funeral of Hone Kay-Selwyn since Thursday last week.

Inspector Rakana Cook says the operation involved monitoring numerous gang members moving through different parts of the city.

“Today, Police monitored funeral proceedings between the Ōtara and Manukau Memorial Garden areas,” he says.

“This included a significant Police presence on the grounds at the cemetery, with some support from the Police Air Support Unit.”

A checkpoint was established at the Manukau Memorial Gardens as part of today’s operation.

“There are no significant issues to report this afternoon and those gathered have dispersed,” Inspector Cook says.

“Four arrests were made for judicial matters, with four motorcycles impounded for prior driving related offending.

“Our expectations on the acceptable standard of behaviour have not changed in the last four days.”

Police ask anyone who witnessed concerning behaviour to report this to Police by calling 105 or making a report online.

When filing a report, we ask that you indicate whether you have photos or video of the offending so that this can be followed up appropriately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

