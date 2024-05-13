Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made In 2019 Homicide Of Kathleen Kawana

Monday, 13 May 2024, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Dave de Lange.

Police have arrested a 47 year old Flaxmere man and charged him with murder in relation to the death of Kathleen Kawana.

Kathleen disappeared from her Titahi Bay home in June 2019.

Her body was later recovered from an abandoned property in Ruatoria that August, around five weeks after her disappearance.

“We know Kathleen’s family have long hoped for answers and the investigation team has worked hard to get to this point,” says Detective Inspector Dave de Lange.

“Holding to account the person responsible for her murder has been our focus, and we hope this brings some relief to Kathleen’s family.”

The man was arrested today and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow, 14 May.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further at this time.

