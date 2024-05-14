Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Winter Cold Brings Open Fire Season To All Hawke’s Bay - People Urged To Be Fire Safe At Home

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 8:16 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season for Tararua East and Hawke’s Bay Coast as of 12pm Tuesday 14 May, until further notice.

This means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Today’s change in fire season means all the Hawke’s Bay District is now in an open fire season.

Declaring the fire season change Acting District Manager Jason Hill says lower temperatures across Tararua East and Hawke’s Bay Coast had reduced the wildfire danger.

"However, we still expect people to take care when lighting outdoor fires. It is important to ensure they are well controlled and safe."

Jason Hill says as it gets colder it is also important people do everything they can to reduce the risk of fire in their homes this winter.

"Make sure to get your chimney swept and cleaned before the first fire of the season," he says.

"Keep drying clothing, curtains, bedding, and anything flammable at least a metre away from the heater.

Jason Hill says to remember electric blankets are for heating the bed before you get in, not for sleeping with.

"Remember to turn your electric blanket off before you get into bed," he says.

"Have working smoke alarms throughout and a plan to escape your house in a fire."

"We urge people to find this information and more about ways to make your home fire safe this winter on our website. "

