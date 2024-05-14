Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stats NZ: International Travel: March 2024

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:15 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Annual arrivals
Overseas visitor arrivals were 3.18 million in the March 2024 year, increasing by 984,000 from the March 2023 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
 

  • China (up 177,000 to 211,000)
  • Australia (up 167,000 to 1.29 million)
  • United States (up 149,000 to 376,000)
  • India (up 51,000 to 88,000)
  • Korea (up 41,000 to 70,000)
  • Japan (up 34,000 to 60,000).

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
