"Warrant To Arrest: Have You Seen Tegin Church?

Wellington Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tegin Church, who is wanted for breaching bail conditions.

Tegin has an active warrant to arrest and was last seen in the Porirua area.

Warrant to Arrest - Tegin Church (Photo supplied)

Please report any sightings of or information on Tegin to Police via 111, quoting the case number 240511/9778.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



