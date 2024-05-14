Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Emissions Inventory A First For Canterbury

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) has published the first greenhouse gas emissions inventory report for Waitaha/Canterbury. The full report is available on the Getting to Net Zero webpage. The report analyses the greenhouse gas emissions for Canterbury in 2018 and 2021.

This new report, prepared by an independent environmental consultancy, includes more detail than the high-level regional greenhouse gas emission estimates published by Statistics NZ.

“The emissions inventory report is a key tool in climate action work that will enable us to more effectively track changes to emissions over time, assess different mitigation options, and evaluate the effect of central and local government policies on regional emissions,” said Chief Scientist Dr Fiona Shanhun.
 

