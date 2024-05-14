Four Arrests Over Alleged Incidents In New Lynn

Police have taken four young people into custody in relation to a number of aggravated robberies and assaults in the New Lynn, Henderson and Westgate areas.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant says Police made the arrests late this morning.

“Police were in Green Bay making enquiries into an alleged incident that occurred there last Friday, when they sighted a group of young people in the area wearing masks.

“We spoke to the group and recognised them as youths wanted in connection to several alleged assaults and robberies and they were taken into custody,” she says.

Inspector Farrant believes a small group of young people has been committing the bulk of the recent offending in the wider New Lynn area.

“Understandably these events have caused anxiety in our community.

“Aggravated robberies and assaults on young people are serious offences and Police will act swiftly to respond to, investigate and hold offenders to account.

“We recognise that the involvement of young people in such serious crimes is deeply troubling, especially when offenders are as young as 12-years-old.

“Our response is not only about enforcement but also about prevention and intervention,” she says.

Police, our partners, and community groups will continue to have an increased and visible presence in the New Lynn bus and train station areas.

“We are working closely with our partners at Auckland Transport, Auckland Council, local schools and local boards to ensure that our transport hubs and town centres are safe places to visit and transit through.

“Police also work closely with social services and community organisations to address the factors that lead young people to engage in criminal behaviour.

“Police would like to thank the public for their support,” Inspector Farrant says.

Two 13-year-olds and are scheduled to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court later this month charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery.

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old have been referred to Youth Aid for aggravated robberies and an assault.

As these matters are now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

