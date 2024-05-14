Listen UP NZ Community Roadshow To Raise Awareness On Earthquake Disaster Risk From Hikurangi Subduction Zone

In response to the recent article highlighting the earthquake disaster risk posed by New Zealand’s Hikurangi subduction zone, the Listen UP NZ Community Roadshow is gearing up to educate and prepare communities for potential seismic events. The roadshow will feature a mobile earthquake simulator, workshops, and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training sessions aimed at increasing awareness and readiness among residents.

The Hikurangi subduction zone, located off the east coast of the North Island, is known for its potential to generate large earthquakes and tsunamis. With this in mind, it is crucial for communities in the region to be well-informed and equipped to respond effectively in case of a disaster.

The Listen UP NZ Community Roadshow will provide an interactive platform for residents to experience simulated earthquake scenarios, learn about emergency preparedness measures, and receive hands-on training through CERT programs. By engaging with experts and participating in workshops, attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to stay safe and resilient during seismic events.

This initiative underscores the importance of proactive community engagement in disaster risk reduction efforts. By empowering individuals with the necessary skills and information, we can enhance overall resilience and minimize the impact of potential disasters.

