Births And Deaths: Year Ended March 2024

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths of people resident in New Zealand that are registered during a given period, along with selected fertility and mortality rates. They may differ from statistics presented elsewhere that relate to all births and deaths registered in New Zealand or to births and deaths occurring during a given period.

Key facts

In the year ended March 2024 compared with the year ended March 2023:

there were 56,277 live births registered, down from 58,707

there were 37,623 deaths registered, down from 38,835

the total fertility rate was 1.52 births per woman, down from 1.65

the infant mortality rate was 3.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, up from 3.5 per 1,000, but down from 4.2 per 1,000 in the year ended March 2022.

