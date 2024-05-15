Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Births And Deaths: Year Ended March 2024

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 11:15 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths of people resident in New Zealand that are registered during a given period, along with selected fertility and mortality rates. They may differ from statistics presented elsewhere that relate to all births and deaths registered in New Zealand or to births and deaths occurring during a given period.

Key facts
In the year ended March 2024 compared with the year ended March 2023:

  • there were 56,277 live births registered, down from 58,707
  • there were 37,623 deaths registered, down from 38,835
  • the total fertility rate was 1.52 births per woman, down from 1.65
  • the infant mortality rate was 3.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, up from 3.5 per 1,000, but down from 4.2 per 1,000 in the year ended March 2022.

Visit the website to read this information release:

