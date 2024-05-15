Contract Signed For Network Waitaki Events Centre

Waitaki District Council today signed the contract with New Zealand Design and Build Contractor Apollo Projects for the construction of the Network Waitaki Events Centre.

The signing sets the scene for the demolition of the existing Centennial Park grandstand, ahead of breaking ground on the new indoor sports and events centre. This is expected to happen in the next few months.

Kevin Malcolm, chair of the Waitaki Events Centre Trust, says: “The contract signing is a milestone in our journey towards providing a first-class facility for Waitaki. We’d like to thank all the community for their support so far, and remind them that we still have a little way to go – even as the events centre itself begins to take shape at Centennial Park”

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher says: “Reaching the stage of signing this contract is down to the efforts of various parties. I’d like to thank the Project Board; Doug Hurst and Adair Craik of the Waitaki Event Centre Trust, Stacey Reynolds from Te Runanga o Moeraki, Deputy Mayor Halalele and Councillor Ryan of Waitaki District Council and independent members Peter Robinson and Dylan Andrews.

Their efforts, and those of Council Officers, the Waitaki Event Centre Trust and the wider community are all very much appreciated. We look forward to seeing the Network Waitaki Events centre rise up, and provide the community with the sports and events facility they have repeatedly told us they want”

Apollo Projects Chief Executive Peter Beggs says: “Apollo Projects have been impressed by Council and Community enthusiasm for this wonderful project, and look forward to working alongside to create a long lasting community wellbeing asset.”

The contract is fixed price, with site works expected to commence in September and completion scheduled for February 2026.

Fundraising continues for the remaining target of $4 million dollars, and the Waitaki Events Centre Trust invites all those interested in community fundraising to contact them at waitakieventcentretrust@gmail.com.

