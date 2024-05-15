Strong Winds Predicted Tomorrow Morning – Take Care On Auckland Harbour Bridge

Drivers in Auckland will need to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Thursday 16 May) with heavy wind gusts predicted between 6am and 11am.

It is likely that speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

The bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 formation during the morning peak.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

