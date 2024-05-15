A Sour End For An Alleged Sweet-toothed Offender

Police have made several arrests over recent incidents of theft and shoplifting in Papakura.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says a taste for scorched almonds led to the undoing of an alleged shoplifter last night.

Just after 5pm, Police spotted a person riding a bike, who was wanted to arrest for multiple shoplifting offences.

“On seeing Police, she ditched the bike and started to run, but we eventually took her into custody and located 12 boxes of scorched almonds in her possession,” he says.

“These were confirmed as stolen from a supermarket in Papakura about five minutes earlier.”

A 25-year-old woman was scheduled to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with 20 shoplifting offences.

Meanwhile, Police also made another arrest for shoplifting after being called to a supermarket on East Street.

“A shoplifter had taken an amount of meat products and left the store.

“Our staff located her nearby about 20 minutes later and took her into custody.

“She had a warrant to arrest for an incident in Papakura last month, where a person was allegedly assaulted, and money stolen.”

A 45-year-old woman was set to appear in the Papakura District Court today on burglary, assault, shoplifting and bail charges.

Earlier in the day, another woman was arrested at a supermarket before 10am.

Inspector Hoyes says the woman had allegedly walked out without paying for a number of products.

“While the offender had left the store, our staff were quickly on scene and located her inside a parked vehicle nearby.

“The stolen items were located inside and recovered, she was taken into custody without further incident,” he says.

The 42-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Papakura District Court tomorrow, facing four charges of shoplifting.

Inspector Hoyes says offending of this nature will not be tolerated.

“These brazen acts are a blight on our community, and we will do everything in our power to hold those who behave in this manner to account.”

