Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Sour End For An Alleged Sweet-toothed Offender

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made several arrests over recent incidents of theft and shoplifting in Papakura.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says a taste for scorched almonds led to the undoing of an alleged shoplifter last night.

Just after 5pm, Police spotted a person riding a bike, who was wanted to arrest for multiple shoplifting offences.

“On seeing Police, she ditched the bike and started to run, but we eventually took her into custody and located 12 boxes of scorched almonds in her possession,” he says.

“These were confirmed as stolen from a supermarket in Papakura about five minutes earlier.”

A 25-year-old woman was scheduled to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with 20 shoplifting offences.

Meanwhile, Police also made another arrest for shoplifting after being called to a supermarket on East Street.

“A shoplifter had taken an amount of meat products and left the store.

“Our staff located her nearby about 20 minutes later and took her into custody.

“She had a warrant to arrest for an incident in Papakura last month, where a person was allegedly assaulted, and money stolen.”

A 45-year-old woman was set to appear in the Papakura District Court today on burglary, assault, shoplifting and bail charges.

Earlier in the day, another woman was arrested at a supermarket before 10am.

Inspector Hoyes says the woman had allegedly walked out without paying for a number of products.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“While the offender had left the store, our staff were quickly on scene and located her inside a parked vehicle nearby.

“The stolen items were located inside and recovered, she was taken into custody without further incident,” he says.

The 42-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Papakura District Court tomorrow, facing four charges of shoplifting.

Inspector Hoyes says offending of this nature will not be tolerated.

“These brazen acts are a blight on our community, and we will do everything in our power to hold those who behave in this manner to account.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 