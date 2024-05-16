Rabbit Control On Taylor River Reserve Starts In July

Increasing numbers of rabbits on the Taylor River Reserve area are to be controlled.

Two specific areas are being targeted, both on the western side of the Taylor River.

The first 49-hectare block runs from Doctors Creek through to the boundary of the lifestyle block area on Waters Ave and the second 21-hectare block runs from the Wither Road extension through to Richardson Ave.

The targeted pest control operation is planned to start in July and reserve users are advised to avoid walking dogs in the area. Those who still want to exercise dogs are asked to ensure they are on a leash.

Council will use Pindone laid in fenced bait stations followed by night shooting to reduce numbers. This will help get rabbit numbers below the required level set in Marlborough’s Regional Pest Management Plan.

Council’s Park and Open Spaces Team advised Council that the rabbit population in two areas of the Taylor River Reserve was high and needed to be brought under control as rabbits damaged the reserve and its vegetation.

In 2021, Council undertook a rabbit control operation using calicivirus, but current counts show numbers are high again.

Pindone is an anti-coagulant poison – commonly used for rabbit control since the 1940s in New Zealand. It is considered relatively safe to both dogs and cats as a large volume would need to be consumed over a number of days to affect them. As a precaution, Council advises people with dogs to avoid the area when signs are in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Anyone with any concerns their dog has eaten Pindone should contact their vet as there is an antidote available.

All precautions will be taken to ensure only rabbits eat the bait. Bait stations will be fenced where necessary to prevent interactions with stock, dogs and children and will only be opened at night.

If a bait station appears to have interfered with, please contact the Parks and Open Spaces team at Council on ph: 03 520 7400

Warning signs will be placed in areas where Pindone has been applied.

© Scoop Media

