Māori Population Estimates: Mean Year Ended 31 December 2023 (2018-base)

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2023.

The mean year ended population is the average population over the year, based on the estimated population at the end of each quarter.

For mean year ended December 2023:



the Māori ethnic population grew by 12,900 (1.5 percent annual increase compared with the mean year ended December 2022)

New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 904,100

there were 453,800 Māori females and 450,300 Māori males.

