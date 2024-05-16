Pink Shirt Day Is Here: Take A Stand Against Bullying

Tomorrow Friday 17 May marks Pink Shirt Day across Aotearoa. A day where schools, workplaces and communities come together to eliminate bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusion. From Auckland’s Sky Tower to small town New Zealand, the entire country will be turning mawhero/pink. Already, close to 30,000 tees have been sold through our retail partner, Cotton On.

It’s not too late to pick up an official Pink Shirt Day t-shirt from a Cotton On store near you – but only while stocks last! By purchasing a t-shirt you are supporting the Mental Health Foundation to fund initiatives designed to eliminate bullying year-round. This includes providing thousands of free resources to workplaces and schools and the development of a free wellbeing initiative for young people across Aotearoa.

Shaun Robinson, chief executive of Mental Health Foundation says “a key focus of this year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign is to encourage everyone to take action when witnessing bullying. Be an Upstander and show your support by using words and actions that will let the person being bullied know that you've got their back. People tell us that bullying has had a strong impact on their mental wellbeing, often creating a sense of feeling alone, unseen and isolated. We can all do better to support those who experience bullying, by calling it out and being an Upstander.”

Workplace bullying is prevalent in Aotearoa, with statistics showing one in five workers have been bullied on the job. A mentally healthy workplace is about creating a safe, supportive and strong workplace culture where bullying cannot thrive. Bullying not only affects individuals but also the productivity of organisations. It’s essential that workplaces have a clear understanding of what bullying is, and the impact that it can have on individuals and the morale of teams.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Robinson says “To combat bullying, workplaces and schools need to implement strong policies and processes, show commitment to prevention and intervention, foster positive communication, and celebrate diversity. When these actions are taken, workplaces and schools will flourish, and instances of bullying will decrease. The power for change is in the hands of business leaders and school communities.”

We'd love to see how you’re celebrating Pink Shirt Day tomorrow. Tag us in your photos and videos on social media using #pinkshirtdaynz and @pinkshirtdaynz. There are plenty of free activity ideas and resources to help you take part on the website too: www.pinkshirtday.org.nz. Let’s make this the biggest and best Pink Shirt Day yet - Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying!

© Scoop Media

