Seeking Individuals For Key Catchment Working Group

Council is seeking community members interested in joining the Ūawa Catchment Working Group.

The Group will consist of community members and nominated representatives from Ngāti Porou and Te Aitanga a Hauiti.

The discussions from the Ūawa Catchment Working Group will inform the development of new plan changes that are coming.

Tairāwhiti faces more erosion than anywhere else in New Zealand due to fragile soils and historical land use.

Janic Slupski, Council’s Principal Policy Advisor, highlights the importance of the issue.

“Forest harvesting on steep land subsequently impacted by severe weather events has led to sediment and woody debris accumulation in waterways, on floodplains, beaches, and in coastal areas, posing a threat to our environment.”

In response, proposed plan changes through the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP) review aim to address this.

Council intends to undertake a Forestry Plan Change to regulate forestry harvest activities and develop a Freshwater Catchment Plan which has provisions to effectively better manage freshwater.

Mr Slupski stresses the importance of community involvement in these changes.

“The Ūawa Catchment Working Group provides a vital platform for those interested to contribute to the catchment’s future.”

“The input and perspectives of the community are integral in effectively developing the Catchment plans.”

Council will evaluate applications to be in the Group based on the following criteria:

· Demonstrated strong links to the Tairāwhiti region and/or the Ūawa Catchment

· Experience in forestry and an interest in freshwater

· Demonstrated ability to work with others and collaborate

We invite all interested individuals who meet the criteria to apply.

Applications end on Monday 3 June 2024.

For more details or to apply, visit the Ūawa Catchment Plan webpage.

