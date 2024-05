Traffic Being Redirected In The Riverdale Area, Gisborne Following Threat - Eastern

Gisborne Police will be visible in the Riverdale, Gisborne area following a report of a threat to a nearby school.

There are cordons in the area near Nelson Road to redirect traffic and the school has entered a self-imposed lockdown.

At this stage Police are responding as a precaution.

