Cutting Through The West Coast Drug Supply Line

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon, West Coast Tactical Crime Unit.

West Coast Police have arrested four people and seized a significant amount of illicit drugs following the execution of four search warrants in Christchurch this week.

Operations Scissor, Razor and Snip were an inter-District initiative supported by our Canterbury colleagues, targeting the sale and supply line of MDMA in the West Coast region.

Drugs seized by Police include MDMA, ketamine, LSD, cocaine, cannabis and steroids, with the street value of the MDMA and Ketamine alone estimated to be around $70,000.

Police also confiscated approximately $100,000 in cash and nine electronic devices. The Asset Recovery Unit is working to restrain further assets in relation to this case.

The operations saw four men aged between 23-28 arrested and charged in relation to drug offences. All are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court between 5 – 7 June.

Police are still seeking to locate a fifth person. Further charges are. likely.

Police are committed to cutting off the harm that these drugs cause in local communities by identifying and targeting those who manufacture and supply drugs such as MDMA and LSD.

Police continue to encourage everyone with information about any dealing or supply of illicit drugs in their community to report via the 105 line or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

