New Zealand Ties With Australia In Best Tasting Tap Water Competition

Rotorua Lakes Council wins title of New Zealand’s Best Tasting Tap Water

16 May, 2024 – Infracore Rotorua Lakes Council’s Karamu Takina Spring has won New Zealand’s best tasting tap water title in the 2024 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition.

In the ultimate showdown, the New Zealand champion went on to compete against Australia’s top drop in the inaugural IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test. Infracore Rotorua Lakes Council’s Karamu Takina Spring tied with Tasmania’s TasWater Fern Tree water treatment plant.

The competitions took place in New Plymouth at the annual Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG) conference and awards on 16 May. All municipal water suppliers in New Zealand were invited to compete in the National Water Taste Test and submit a sample of their finest drop to WIOG.

The National Water Taste Test, sponsored by IXOM, is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of drinking water in New Zealand, and to recognise the efforts of local water operators and their teams to deliver valuable water services to their communities.

As the winner of the 2024 IXOM National Water Taste Test, Infracore Rotorua Lakes Council’s Karamu Takina Spring has bragging rights over the other water suppliers in New Zealand for the next 12 months. It also won the right to represent New Zealand against Australia in the 2024 IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test.

During judging, water samples are subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the ‘Water Tasting Wheel’. The Wheel outlines some of the attributes water professionals use when assessing water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste. Think ‘wine tasting’ without needing to spit out the samples and you won’t be far wrong.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought as to the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure,” said Joshua McIndoe, Chair, WIOG. “The competition acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day.”

Mr McIndoe also credited IXOM’s support of the National Water Taste Test event. “Thanks to IXOM’s unwavering commitment and support of the industry, we have been able to continue running the competition.”

“IXOM is proud to be the sponsor of the prestigious 2024 Best Tasting Tap Water award,” said Sean Eccles, General Manager New Zealand, IXOM. “IXOM has been involved in water treatment for almost a century. We supply chemicals to water treatment plants all over New Zealand to help ensure that the country continues to have world-class, high-quality water.”

© Scoop Media

