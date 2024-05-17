Hotspot Watch
- Hotspots remain around Napier and Hastings in Hawke’s Bay
- Hotspots remain in central Canterbury and isolated parts of southern Canterbury.
If there was still any doubt as to who is actually running this government – and it isn’t the buffoon from Botany – then this week’s announcement of a huge spend up on charter schools has settled the matter. While jobs and public services continue to be cut in the name of austerity (and while state schools are crying out for more capital investment and operational funding) the government has somehow found $153 million behind the sofa to spend on the ACT Party’s exercise in union busting.
An increasingly diverse New Zealand full of both the challenges and opportunities that come from a more multi-cultural society.
New Zealand voted in favour of a resolution broadening Palestine’s participation at the United Nations General Assembly overnight, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.
“Just over a year ago our North Island was hammered by deadly and devastating climate-change charge weather events. Many are still grappling with the clean-up, insurance issues and infrastructure gaps. These are the consequences of a warming planet and we must do everything we can to both mitigate climate changing emissions and adapt. Good policy does both,” says Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.
New Zealand’s ability to cope with climate change will be strengthened as part of the Government’s focus to build resilience as we rebuild the economy, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says. “An enduring and long-term approach is needed to provide New Zealanders and the economy with certainty as the climate continues to change,” Mr Watts says.
Greenpeace Aotearoa executive director Russel Norman says, 'The Fast-Track Bill is the most damaging piece of environmental legislation any Government has introduced in living memory. People are angry, and it’s time to march.'
Housing Minister Chris Bishop has accepted nine out of 10 alternative zoning recommendations in Wellington City Council’s proposed District Plan. This includes 15 minute walkable catchments around the city centre zone, reduced character protections, building heights, and making the Johnsonville Line a rapid transit service.