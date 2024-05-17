Hotspot Watch

Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Charter Schools Experiment

If there was still any doubt as to who is actually running this government – and it isn’t the buffoon from Botany – then this week’s announcement of a huge spend up on charter schools has settled the matter. While jobs and public services continue to be cut in the name of austerity (and while state schools are crying out for more capital investment and operational funding) the government has somehow found $153 million behind the sofa to spend on the ACT Party’s exercise in union busting.