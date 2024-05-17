New Regional Land Transport Plan Consultation

Changes in government priorities and funding that amend some State Highway safety proposals in Northland’s draft Regional Land Transport Programme have triggered a new round of public consultation on the issue.

Northland Regional Council member Joe Carr, who chairs the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the 2023 review of the draft Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) 2021-2027 was subject to public consultation from 13 February to 15 March this year.

"We received many submissions from Northlanders during this consultation, thank you to all those who took part."

However, he says the RLTP is subject to a legal requirement that requires a new public consultation if ‘significant changes’ are made to the financials after the consultation has closed. (These significant changes must reach a threshold of $7 million per project for the requirement to be triggered.)

"We have now been informed that changes in government priorities and funding have resulted in NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) amending some of the State Highway safety proposals in the draft RLTP."

"A new public consultation is therefore required, on this specific issue only."

Councillor Carr says the new consultation will run from Wednesday 15 May 2024 to Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 4pm.

The changes relate to the State Highway Improvement Projects - Speed and Infrastructure Programme list found on page 105 of the draft RLTP document (the document can be viewed at www.nrc.govt.nz/transportplan).

Councillor Carr says the projects in this list have been moved and will be delivered under different programmes within the RLTP, with their funding reallocated accordingly.

However, two of these projects have had their combined funding reduced from $45m to $10m (2024/2027) These two projects related to the installation of median barriers on State Highway 1:

- Whangārei to Wellsford - Central Tranche 2 - Median Barrier

- Whangārei to Wellsford - Southern Tranche 2 - Median Barrier

He says NZTA has advised this funding will be redirected towards other State Highway safety initiatives including implementing lower cost safety retrofits in high-risk locations, and State Highway improvements including accelerating four-laning from Wellsford to Whangārei as part of the Roads of National Significance (RONS).

"We are seeking submissions from Northlanders to inform us whether they agree or disagree with these proposals and to provide us with their comments."

If you require more information on the proposals from NZTA you can contact them by email at northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz

Councillor Carr says submissions can be made by emailing submissions@nrc.govt.nz (Please include your full name.)

