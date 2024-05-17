Defendants Named In SFO Bribery Construction Case

Two defendants can now be named in a Serious Fraud Office case alleging bribery and corruption related to the award of lucrative public sector construction contracts.

The SFO filed charges in December 2023 against a former project manager and two associates including corruption of an official, corrupt use of official information and obtaining by deception.

The charges allege the defendant, Daud Suryantyo, abused his position as a public official while employed at what was then Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and later at the Counties Manukau District Health Board (CMDHB).

Mr Suryantyo is alleged to have taken advantage of his position and accessed official information that he was entrusted with to facilitate the awarding of contracts to Trinity Construction Limited and a second company associated with the third defendant. In total, the two companies are alleged to have received approximately $3.5 million in public funds.

SFO Director Karen Chang says, “Cases that involve possible corruption of public officials are a priority for the SFO given our mandate to protect New Zealand’s financial and economic wellbeing.”

Mr Suryantyo was charged alongside Henry Rogo (formerly the director of Trinity Construction Limited) and a third defendant who cannot yet be named. Mr Suryantyo’s counsel sought an adjournment without plea for one month while Mr Rogo and the third defendant have pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

It is alleged that the three defendants had personal and business relationships which they disguised from the public bodies and that Mr Suryantyo benefited personally including through receiving bribes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The SFO would like to acknowledge RFA (now part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Limited) for bringing this matter to the SFO’s attention following their own internal investigation, and both RFA and CMDHB (now Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau) for their assistance.

The next appearance on this matter is a case review hearing on 28 August 2024.

See case timeline

Recent SFO case releases

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery, and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes in. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months.

© Scoop Media

