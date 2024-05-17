Wellington City Stands With Pōneke’s Rainbow And Takatāpui Community

Council staff have been supporting Te Papa to undertake risk and health and safety assessments for a planned conference at Tākina this Saturday.

Te Papa has assessed that at present the conference can be conducted safely and are proceeding on that basis. They will continue to actively monitor the situation, and additional security measures will be in place.

To demonstrate Council’s support of our trans community the Michael Fowler Centre will be lit up in trans-inclusive flag colours on Saturday night.

“We have seen before the sort of division and unrest that these events cause for our Rainbow community. The safety and security of staff and our community is paramount,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“I am extremely concerned that rhetoric at this event is harmful to our trans and queer community.

“Wellington City Council has a longstanding commitment to recognising diversity and inclusion in the capital. Building a city that Rainbow communities feel safe and included is a key priority for Council.

“In this city, discrimination will never be tolerated. Pōneke is a place where everyone can live with dignity, equality, and respect. End of story.”

Social Cultural and Economic chair and Rainbow Councillor Teri O’Neill also said that work had been done to ensure the safety and wellbeing of trans whānau.

“The council has a role in making sure our Rainbow and Takatāpui communities are safe in the city, and so we’re reaching out to our business and community networks to facilitate spaces where people can decompress and take a breather on Saturday.”

