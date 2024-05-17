Native Tree Donation Appeal Kicks Off

Trees for Survival Charitable Trust is calling on New Zealanders to play their part in helping to ‘reforest Aotearoa’ by donating a native tree to their nationwide school programme.

The charity’s inaugural ‘Donate a Native Tree’ appeal kicks off on 27 May and will run until 31 May 2024, aiming to raise as much as possible to help them bring the programme to the schools on their waiting list.

National Manager Phil Lyons said people can decide to donate a tree for $7, give a monetary donation or join the Trees for Survival community by becoming a regular donor.

“Trees for Survival has been blessed with an incredibly passionate team of talented and knowledgeable facilitators, enthusiastic principals, teachers and students, motivated landowners, and incredibly supportive partners and community groups over the years,” said Lyons.

“We often get approached by the community asking how they can participate in the programme and the answer is simple - just donate.

“It only costs $7 to donate a native tree, and the more trees we have, the more students we can provide a hands-on environmental education experience and make a bigger impact across New Zealand.”

As an added incentive, every donation made during the Donate a Native Tree appeal would go in the draw to win one of three $50 Mitre 10 gift cards.

Every native tree donated to Trees for Survival goes to a local school to be nurtured and grown in their custom-built shade house before being planted by school students on land that will benefit from restoration.

“Students develop an understanding that they can have a positive impact through their actions, by helping to improve waterways and increase biodiversity. It’s a powerful thing,” added Lyons

What began with three schools in Auckland has now grown into a nationwide programme involving 230 schools in 2024.

In 2023 alone, 5,500 students planted 146,280 native plants through the school programme, with a total of more than 2 million native plants and trees planted since the programme started in 1991.

Having a local focus that can be replicated nationwide is paramount to the programme’s success, said Lyons.

“When we can connect a school with local landowners and local partners, they’re able to see year-on-year the impact they can make on their local environment.

Lyons added that donations and partnership discussions are welcome at any time, not just during their Donate a Native Tree appeal period.

“Without more donations, our roots are bound, and we simply can’t grow so please give generously.”

To learn more about Trees for Survival’s Donate a Native Tree appeal and the school education programme, head to www.tfsnz.org.nz.

About Trees for Survival

The Rotarian initiated charity, Trees for Survival first began in 1991 with a shade house and a plan to inspire New Zealand students how to grow and nurture NZ native seedlings and plant them on erosion-prone and at-risk land across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

