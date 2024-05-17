RLTP Now Open For Feedback: Have Your Say On The Future Of Transport In Auckland

Want to help shape the future of transport in Auckland? Now is your chance to have your say on the major transport plan for the future of our city.

The draft Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) is open for public feedback from today and Auckland Transport (AT) urges you to have your say.

This major plan sets out which projects, programmes, and operating items that AT, along with NZTA Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail is seeking to fund or partly fund, from the National Land Transport Fund.

The draft RLTP 2024 proposes $63 billion worth of investment over the next 10 years.

AT’s Chief Executive Dean Kimpton says this is the chance for all Aucklanders to have their say.

“This is a major programme with some big choices and a lot of investment, so we need to hear from as many people as possible. We want to know what your priorities are. Unfortunately, we can’t provide everything, so we have some hard choices to make. We need Aucklanders to help us make those decisions about what we prioritise.

“What Aucklanders tell us is vital towards ensuring that we are aligning what we do with the lived experiences and expectations of our communities.”

The RLTP is reviewed every three years, with the last issue being published in 2021.

The transport priorities in the draft RLTP are taken from Auckland Council’s Long-Term Plan (LTP) and the government’s Government Policy Statement (GPS).

During public consultation, Aucklanders will be able to give feedback on their most important and their least important transport priority.

They can also tell AT if there is another priority that should be considered.

Public consultation on the draft RLTP runs from 17 May – 17 June 2024, with the final RLTP due for submission on 1 August 2024.

Read the RLTP and have your say: https://haveyoursay.at.govt.nz/hub-page/rltp

